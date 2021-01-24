SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 curfew is being lifted effective Monday morning for most businesses across the state.
Sunday was the last night most businesses will be closing their doors at 9:30 p.m.
The manager of Nathan Bills, Joe Sullivan, told Western Mass News he's glad the state is starting to move in the right direction, and his business is about to see a major increase in sales.
“The impact will be immediate as far as staying open late. People want to stay. We have to kick them out overnight anyway, they still have to eat, but there’s still plenty of restrictions. The only thing not left is the curfew; we still have to serve food with drinks,” Sullivan said.
He said football game days have been difficult because of the current curfew. The games would only be at halftime by the time Nathan Bills had to close.
Sullivan said he's looking forward to the big game in February and thinks people will be excited to watch an entire game without being forced to leave.
The stay-at-home advisory from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is no longer in place as of 5 a.m. Monday.
