AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many have been spending a lot of time fixing up their homes or re-decorating during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, Wreaths With A Reason is looking to help spruce up your door and more, with an annual pop up wreath event this weekend, that also gives back to an important cause.
It all benefits a local organization helping to end sex trafficking.
"We have some beautiful patriotic wreaths and beautiful summer wreaths," said Wreaths With A Reason's owner Mary Ann Dietschler.
This Saturday, June 27, Wreaths With A Reason is bringing back their annual outdoor sale, something founder Dietschler told Western Mass News they've missed out on because of COVID-19.
"Now that things are loosening up a little, we're going to have all the wreaths displayed, and people can come and see them in my garage," she said. "It'll be perfectly safe, we'll be wearing masks, and you can pick out the wreath of your choice."
Their mission is important...One that may often be overlooked: Operation Underground Railroad.
"When I heard about a new underground railroad that was rescuing children from sex trafficking, I wanted to do something, but I'm too old to go out and rescue, but I can make wreaths," Dietschler noted.
These are all hand-made wreaths, and every penny goes directly to rescue and rehab of victims.
"Operation Underground Railroad, they go out and rescue the children. We've donated $50,000 to them," she said. "Right at home, we started donating, and ever since then, we've been donating money. The past two months I've sent in about $1,600, despite COVID-19."
So here's what you can expect...
"It'll be perfectly safe, we'll be wearing masks, and you can pick out the wreath of your choice," Dietschler explained. "Our prices are very reasonable compared to what a person can buy in a catalog, our prices are so reasonable, and we like to keep it that way, so everyone wins."
The event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 281 Elm Street in Agawam.
"Come on Saturday and help us to help these ladies," she said. "People they'll never see will be so grateful for their support."
For more information or to shop online, you can click here.
