SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Smith & Wesson moving their headquarters out of Springfield – local leaders are stepping up to figure out how to help more than 500 workers who will be impacted. The company has been headquartered in Springfield since 1852, employing hundreds of western Mass. residents, who will now be affected by the move.
However, following Thursday's announcement, the outpouring of local support has been overwhelming.
Western Mass News spoke with Dave Cruise of MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, located in Springfield. He said help will be provided to Smith & Wesson employees.
“We’re optimistic we’ll be able to work with Smith & Wesson and their employees to assist those employees that will be impacted by this reduction in force,” said Cruise.
Cruise said the area has not experienced an exodus like this since the Springfield Armory was shut down in 1967, leaving hundreds of skilled workers without jobs.
He adds the good news is, if Smith and Wesson employees enter the job market sooner rather than later, there are plenty of local opportunities available.
Currently there is an increased demand for manufacturers across the Commonwealth.
MassHire held a hiring event at the end of August for companies looking for those skilled employees. Cruise said more job fairs can be expected in the future.
