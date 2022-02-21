SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – With the focus on people getting their COVID-19 shots, one local business has offered a special incentive this week. This as the interest in testing, at least at the Eastfield Mall, continues to trend down.
On Monday at the Eastfield Mall, you could drive up, get your COVID-19 test, and drive off with no delay. This as efforts pick up to get people vaccinated.
“We made the decision to stay open today just because there’s still a need out there for people, whether it be for travel or for work,” said Patrick Leonardo, Operations Manager for AMR.
The testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield opened on President’s Day. With this week being winter break for schools, no lines compared to the peak when cars filled the parking lots. At around 1 p.m. Monday, the numbers were nowhere near that.
“So, we’re coming up to about 200 tests today, so we’re doing several hundred a day currently, depending on the need and day of the week,” Leonardo explained.
He told us that people were in and out within three minutes. That was a short wait for people double-checking their COVID status.
“Today, I'm getting tested because I went to a funeral out of town this past week and I wanted to just make sure everything was fine,” Wesley Days of Springfield told us.
Over at Bounce Trampoline Sports, we found many kids there on Monday with winter break this week.
There's a special incentive on the COVID front – anyone ages 5 to 18 getting the vaccine also gets a free one-hour bounce pass.
“We do have a vaccine clinic set up,” said General Manager Selena Hewett. “We have it set up in one of our party rooms, party room 4, so people are welcome to come in, get any of their vaccines, get a booster.”
For adults who get the vaccine at Bounce Trampoline Sports, they get a $25 grocery store gift card.
