HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday marked day 27 of the government shutdown.
Government employees have already gone without one paycheck and they could miss another one next week if the shutdown continues.
Thankfully, several local businesses and organizations are lending a helping hand.
Food is a necessity and for government employees out of work, buying a meal or purchasing groceries for an entire family can be extremely difficult right now.
However, Margaret's Pantry in Holyoke and Pinz in Hadley want to help.
"There's a lot of workers over there and we want to take care of them. We'll do it every day until the government gets back to work," said David Breen with Pinz.
For any furloughed government employees, Pinz in Hadley is offering a free meal with a government issued ID or paperwork.
"For someone every day, if they're on a budget, which right now they are, it's a great opportunity for them to get a great meal, have some fun, relax a little bit, and kind of unwind with the day-to-day stress that's going on. With each meal they get, we'll give them an arcade card for $5 they can play games with and have some fun as well," Breen noted.
Breen told Western Mass News that the decision to help out was easy, especially because they're neighbors with a local USDA office.
"We saw this as an opportunity to take care of some of the guests that frequent us quite a bit and take care of us during those times, so as we see everything that's going on and we know the first paycheck has come and gone for some of these workers, we wanted to do something for them and this was just a great way to give back," Breen explained.
Pinz isn't the only place government workers can find help with food.
Margaret's Pantry, a Providence Ministires program, wants to make sure every family can continue to put food on the table.
"It's a bonus, but it's a needed bonus because of the fact that they actually need to have some help and know where to go because they really don't know where to go. Basically, every member of the family gets about 75 of food, so a family of four can get a little over 300 pounds of food plus all the extras. We have meat, eggs, cheese, milk, fresh vegetables," said Brenda Lamagdeleine with Margaret's Pantry.
Margaret's Pantry in Holyoke is open from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. All you need to do is bring an ID or piece of mail showing you live in western Massachusetts.
Kate's Kitchen, another Providence Ministries program, is also offering free meals. You can stop by their place on Hamilton Street in Holyoke seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
