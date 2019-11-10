WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Indian Motorcycle of Springfield celebrated Veterans Day with a barbecue today.
A portion of the proceeds from the event are going to a survivor of the deadly New Hampshire motorcycle crash.
It was a perfect day for that barbecue, which is raising money for the Soldier's Home in Holyoke and Joshua Morin, a survivor of the motorcycle crash that took the lives of seven people on June 21.
"Such a beautiful day today. It couldn't be more perfect," Morin tells us.
Hundreds of people came out to Indian Motorcycle of Springfield for the second-annual Veterans Day barbecue in Westfield.
"We have food, we have music, we have beer, and we have sun, so it's going to be a good day," Dennis Bolduc, the owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield, stated.
The owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield tells Western Mass News that this year, he wanted to raise money for deadly motorcycle crash survivor Joshua Morin, who needs help with upcoming surgeries.
Morin was one of seven people to survive when a truck collided with members of the Jarheads motorcycle club, killing seven people.
That truck was driven by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, who has been indicted on twenty-three charges, but Morin says he is blessed to be here.
"It's awesome, because as you know, I had that accident and it almost took my life. Today, I'm here on two feet and I just got back from a follow up appointment in Maine, and they put a boot on my foot, so I can bear weight just as much as I can tolerate, so I'm really excited to be here today, because I told everyone when I was in the hospital I was going to leave on two feet and here I am today on two feet," explained Morin.
And owner Dennis Bolduc says although he hasn't known Morin for long, he is inspiring.
"I am blessed that I met Josh. He is an inspiration to me when I get to talk to him and even the situation he's in, that Marine Corps spirit comes out. A fantastic guy," continued Bolduc.
And the fundraiser also allows veterans from the area to reunite or, in some cases, meet new friends.
"I'm a veteran myself, so it's very special to my heart. I just can't wait to see who I'm going to meet today. We've got World War II veterans all the way up to current. It's going to be great," says Bolduc.
And Morin says he wants people to know the importance of Veterans day.
"We should always thank our veterans and remember the ones that didn't come home," added Morin.
Bolduc says earlier this morning, they had sold almost 300 dinner tickets.
In addition to the food, music, fun, and beautiful weather, there was also a raffle to win a 2019 Indian Motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.