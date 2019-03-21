SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new marijuana business could be in the works in an unexpected place in Springfield.
A community discussion will happen next week to put a marijuana cultivation center in the Eastfield Mall.
The perk of going to the mall is being able to get to all different types of stores in one place.
Now, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield may expand their options to include a retail marijuana shop.
At the Eastfield Mall, empty store fronts are an unfortunate and common sight, but the mall is always working to bring more business in.
That's why David Mech of Cannaworld hopes to open a marijuana cultivation and recreational facility in the large vacant spot where Macy's once stood.
"Malls make a perfect fit for this type of industry," Mech tells us. "It's actually high tech. There aren't big machines or anything like that. The local community will get the benefits of it as well."
Mech owns Potco, a CBD store in Springfield that already has a kiosk in the mall.
He tells Western Mass News that his company and the mall are working together to make this happen.
He says it's a real joint effort.
"Eventually," says Mech. "You are going to be seeing this all over. Its a new way to look at a mall in a new light."
Although there is nothing close to set in stone, the mall will be hosting a public forum next Thursday at 7:00 p.m. where anyone can attend to ask questions.
It's something that the Cannabis Control Commission requires.
Any formal proposal must also be approved by the city, but its not close to that point yet.
It's still just in the discussion phases.
"They haven't come before the council yet," says Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos. "They need to fill out an application before the request for proposals come out, and, if the mayor and his administration deem they meet the host community agreements and the request for proposal comes through, it's a good start and then it will come to the city council."
They are looking forward to that public forum, and they are hoping for a good turnout so that they can ease any concerns and explain their plan for safety.
