SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 4-year-old Springfield boy with diabetes suffered a seizure a few weeks ago, and now a local business is helping the family raise money to get him an alert dog.
Champions Nutrition in Indian Orchard created a special drink in honor of a local boy in need of a diabetic alert dog, and funds they raise from the drink will go directly to the family to help.
Four-year-old Carlos suffered a seizure in early September, and his mother -- Carmen Cumba -- thought she was going to lose him.
Now..the family is raising money for a diabetic alert dog to be by his side, but this will cost them around $15,000, so the local business stepped in to help.
“It moved me because I’m a mom and my son has an allergy,” said Gloria Mendoza, owner of Champions Nutrition. “So, you know, as a parent, I understand that we have to protect them as much as we possibly can, and I felt like she really -- her cry for help really moved me, and I wanted to help her out.”
Mendoza said she’s a longtime friend of Cumba, and when she heard about what happened with Carlos, she felt she had to help.
Mendoza’s shop sells healthy teas and shakes from nutrition company Herbalife. Now there's a special tea in the boy's honor called the "Carlitea"
“So basically the tea is amazing,” Mendoza said. “It’s all safe energy. There is no sugar which is really amazing because in his situation, we have to be careful with his intake with sugar and carbohydrates.”
The Carlitea is blueberry flavored with mango aloe and raspberry tea.
“We decided to pick the blue to represent Type 1 diabetes,” she said.
Their teas cost about $9, but they’re going to take a dollar from each “Carlitea” sold and send it to the family to help with the alert dog. They've sold almost a dozen since starting the fundraiser earlier this week.
Patrons can also make cash donations in the store, and they’ll be accepted at Champions Nutrition until Cumba and her husband have the funds for Carlo's sidekick.
“We’re going to do it until she tells me she's all set because we have a great feeling that it’s going to get reached,” Mendoza said.
The GoFundMe for Carlos has raised more than $4,000 dollars so far out of their $10,000 goal.
