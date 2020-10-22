SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced a plan to stabilize the state's economy and get it on a path to recovery.
His plan includes $51 million in grant money targeted to keep small businesses afloat. Small businesses are struggling as they try to adjust to this new normal.
But around the corner are the winter months, which could impact outdoor dining, and a potential second wave of coronavirus, which could lead to no indoor dining.
The governor, in a press conference on Thursday, announced millions of dollars in grant money for Bay State small businesses.
"Through the mass growth capital corporation, we're making $51 million available for small business grants. These grants are designed to help the state's most vulnerable businesses and their workers. Small businesses can apply now, that means now," Baker said.
The governor granted these businesses a three-week window to apply for funds.
Nadim Kashouh, the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, told Western Mass News small businesses need all the help they can get.
"At this point, any businesses with that matter would need any help they can get. I need to keep in mind [that] we're coming under tough times right now. Especially with the fall and winter season. There's not a lot of activity going on in the city," he said.
With the winter season nearing, Kashouh is now only doing indoor dining.
"We're holding steady at this point. But it's interesting. Our takeout business was 25 percent when we had the patio," he explained. "The minute we closed the patio down, it kind of shifted all to take out."
A rise in cases could be a factor as to why people are ordering take out instead of dining at restaurants.
"The dining room people are a little skeptical about coming in and dining in.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he advocates for all small businesses in Springfield.
"This is welcomed money and welcomed relief, and believe you and me, I'll go after every dime I can get my hands on from Governor Baker to benefit the business community," Sarno said.
Now, Kashouh added that the main expenses for him are rent, payroll, and utilities. Comparatively, food is an inexpensive part of a new normal.
