LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in the town of Longmeadow after the Board of Health approved the decision earlier this week.
The mandate impacts all government buildings, bars, gyms places of worship and restaurants among other places.
It will be in effect until health officials vote for its end.
Western Mass News spoke with Gina Li, the owner of Li's Brothers Restaurant in Longmeadow. She told us she is happy the mandate is in effect because she sees customers from both Massachusetts and Connecticut and she'd prefer if everyone took the same precautions.
"I require every employee here to wear a mask so they have to get vaccine and they have to wash their hands after every time they do something," explained Li.
Li's Brothers Restaurant has been takeout only since the start of the pandemic and its owner said it will stay that way for awhile.
She has hope she'll be able to reopen the restaurant for dining sometime in the new year.
