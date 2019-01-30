HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The recreational marijuana industry in Massachusetts is growing at a rapid pace, but one local business is offering a unique taste of their products by combining passion and flavor.
Stepping inside Hothouse Holyoke, it's hard to imagine it will be the new home of a craft edibles kitchen.
Business partners Audrey Park and Lucas Wiggins tell Western Mass News their business concept is something unusual and new to western Massachusetts.
"Hothouse Holyoke is," Wiggins tells us. "A craft edibles kitchen. We want it to be the marijuana version of a craft brewery. We are looking forward to creating our home-crafted edibles and producing them at a larger scale here in our facility, and selling them to dispensaries across the state."
Both Park and Wiggins are Texas natives and former school teachers, but they decided to move to Holyoke to start their own business.
Their idea of cultivating marijuana and producing gluten-free and Vegan cannabis-infused edibles stemmed from passion and experience.
"He cultivates it, and," stated Park. "Is passionate about it, and I'm a passionate baker so we are combining both of our passions. We have a lot of ideas. Our first product we excited about is fruit jerks. It's a cannabis-infused fruit leather. It's kind of the healthier version of fruit roll ups."
Hothouse Holyoke just received their provisional license from the Cannabis Control Commission, and, right now, they are looking to transform the space on Sargent Street into their headquarters by crowd funding.
"There's a lot of work to be done here, but," continued Wiggins. "Built out, we have three different cultivation rooms, all with different stages of the plants. We will have a kitchen. a processing room, and offices along the window."
Hothouse Holyoke also credits Sira Accelerator for helping them kick-start their business.
"Every team is different in what we are able to provide," Executive Director of Sira Accelerator Ashlyn Plunket tells us. "Sira has been through all of these struggles. We started as a small start-up and has grown. We give them access to industrial kitchens, we provide advice, and introduce them to vendors we worked with and have had success with."
Although Hothouse Holyoke has a lot of work to do with the interior, they are expecting the project to be done by this Fall, and they are hoping they will be selling to dispensaries by 2020.
"We are really grateful to have this opportunity, and," says Parker. "Just be alive at this time. We get to be a part of this industry so we are really excited to be here."
