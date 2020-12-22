SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced a new set of restrictions aimed to slow down the spread of COVID-19 after the holiday season.

The new restrictions target indoor capacity, as well as outdoor and indoor gatherings.

We are getting answers on how this will impact many local businesses already struggling.

This decision came a week and a half after the state had already reverted to Phase 3, Step 1 of its reopening plan. A few of the local businesses here in western Mass. agree this will definitely take a toll after the holiday.

Local businesses in western Mass. are trying to stay afloat this year as state-imposed restrictions during the pandemic continue to be a burden for many.

"It's been really tough," Knock Out Fitness Owner Karen Ollari said.

"It's been a lot of changes," Frontera Grill Manager Breanne Jordan said.

While the state has reverted to Phase 3, Step 1, which allowed capacity for businesses to stand at 40 percent, outdoor gatherings at public venues limited to 50 people, and indoor gatherings at public venues limited to 25.

Come Saturday, these numbers will drop even more. Baker announced on Tuesday, business capacity will be lowered to 25 percent, outdoor gatherings at public venues can be no more than 25 people, and indoor gatherings at public venues can be no more than 10 people.

Even though Baker planned on having these restrictions in place for just two weeks, Ollari said she may be left with no choice.

"I think we're going to have to close,” Ollari said. "There's not enough space, and I want everyone to be safe, and I want everyone to come back."

Ollari said already knocking down her regular size gym class to under ten people and now having to go even smaller in her 1,000 square-foot workout space is just too difficult to uphold.

Plus, not being one of the small businesses to receive a grant from the Commonwealth this week, she's running out of money.

"The bills don't stop, so you still have to pay everything, you got to pay your rent, you got to pay your insurance, everything just keeps coming in," Ollari explained.

But Ollari isn't the only business impacted. Jordan said though Frontera Grill will take another hit too, her staff was adjusting on the fly.

"We definitely have seen an uptake in our to-go's and our deliveries. And we have really awesome employees, they've been willing to switch things up. One day they're a server, one day they're a delivery person," Jordan said.

MGM Springfield also has to reduce capacity this weekend. They said in a statement, “We will continue to welcome our guests following this new capacity limit. Based on the capacity we’ve maintained since reopening, this should have little impact on our guest experience.”

These restrictions will begin Saturday, and Baker aims to have the restrictions lifted after two weeks.