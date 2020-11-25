SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving-eve has people on the move Wednesday night, some traveling and others planning for the night ahead, all amid the pandemic.
Businesses have to close down by 9:30 p.m. due to Governor Charlie Baker's COVID-19 restrictions. It puts a damper on bars, as the night before Thanksgiving is considered a big night for drinking and Mass. State Police are still staffing up to make sure home drinking doesn’t result in a crash behind the wheel.
"We’re hoping for a busy dinner night, but I don’t know that we expect anything near what we normally get," said Joe Sullivan, manager of Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant.
On any other year, the night before Thanksgiving is safely synonymous with people gathering, friends coming together again, and drinking.
Mass. State Police are bumping up patrols and sobriety checkpoints to catch someone who may be intoxicated from a private gathering Wednesday night.
But as COVID-19 is forcing change for turkey plans, pre-Thanksgiving bar outings are changing too.
"We did staff up a little bit extra. You know we’re hoping people come out because we need it," Sullivan said.
He told Western Mass News his restaurant is sanitized, and customers are distanced, per the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. But because bars also have to close by 9:30 p.m.
"You know financially, we’re all feeling the burn," he added.
Restaurants and bars that fail to meet the governor’s guidelines in Massachusetts could face a $500 penalty per-violation, plus their license could be in jeopardy.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who grants entertainment licenses in the city, said it is a balancing act.
"If something’s brought to our attention, visits will be made, and we’ll go from there when it comes to the businesses. We’re trying to work with them, trying to be respectful. They need, to also be, respectful," Sarno said.
But over the border in Connecticut, their governor imposed a $10,000 fine on businesses breaking the COVID-19 rules. That executive order goes into effect on Thanksgiving.
So far, Governor Baker hasn’t made the same decision in the Bay State.
"He did state that he thought that most of the surge was due to private parties," Sullivan noted. "I’m glad that he sees that, as opposed to a lot of the other states."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.