HOLYOKE/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 restrictions started on Saturday. The new order included businesses, such as retail stores, restaurants, and arcades, to operate at 25 percent capacity. Indoor and outdoor gathering limits reduced as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state.
Business owners told Western Mass News the 9:30 p.m. closing requirement is hurting the restaurant and arcade industries. This latest development is happening as people adjust to celebrating the holidays virtually.
“I wouldn’t say it ruined my plans. But it altered them. Christmas was over skype and cut down on the travel, which I guess was nice. But tough not to see people in-person," said Chicopee resident Fran Magurno.
Magurno described his Christmas during a pandemic. But starting Saturday, for at least the next two weeks, things are getting even tighter.
Capacity limits for businesses are down to 25 percent, indoor gatherings capped at 10 people, and outdoor at 25. But the owner of Palate Restaurant in Springfield told Western Mass News the 9:30 p.m. curfew was a harder hit than capacity limits. Now, the restaurant has to focus on taking out.
“Take out has gone up some. People do still come out, but I’ve seen a decrease in it," said the owner of Palate Restaurant, Jose Hernandez. "I’d say take-out has picked up a little bit but not as much.”
Having to close at 9:30 p.m. and cut back the number of people allowed inside, Hernandez told Western Mass News staff will be impacted.
“I have cut some staff hours for sure," he said. "I’m trying to keep all my staff. I give them fewer hours.”
Over at the Round 1, an arcade at the Holyoke Mall, the general manager, Chevi Chavez, told Western Mass News the arcade hasn't hit 25 percent capacity. So the new change really won’t impact them. They’re trying to capitalize on the foot traffic they have.
"We’re doing everything we can to bump up sales to get the people that are in right now to make their dollar worth it," she explained.
Chavez added that changes are being made with the new capacity limit.
"There are some things that are changing. We are cutting back staff," she explained. "We are making some cuts in some areas that we normally wouldn’t but have to due to not being able to have as many people in.”
The governor put these new restrictions in place, based on the Thanksgiving coronavirus cases, and to help ward off a Christmas and New Year's Day surge.
