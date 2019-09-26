CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two days after Governor Charlie Baker's decision to ban vaping products across the state, businesses in Western Mass are already feeling the impact.
Questions are still lingering on what is next for their business and how long this ban will actually last.
This ban will be in effect for at least four months.
Governor Charlie Baker's decision to ban vaping came after a total of 11 deaths from vaping, reported nation-wide as of last week.
At least 530 cases of lung injury connected with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products have been reported to the Center for Disease Control.
Owner of Jimbuddy's Vape Shop in Chicoppe James Robinson tells Western Mass News that as a business, they aren't sure what will come next for them.
Despite the unknown, Robinson said he saw this coming.
"We were totally caught off guard. I find it completely unreasonable that the governor would put no notice at all, effective immediately. That takes thousands of employees in the state as to what are they going to do. At least give us two weeks notice so we could have prepared for this and we would have been in a much better situation," Robinson said.
He said even with the unanswered questions, they are doing everything they can to shift their business model and stay open.
They say 90% of sales come from vaping products and they simply can't survive selling only cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Gov. Baker's vaping ban is in effect until January 25, 2020.
