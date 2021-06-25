HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, wedding plans are back on for couples all around western Massachusetts. It's great news for local vendors greatly affected by the pandemic, but it comes with challenges.
Staff at The Log Cabin in Holyoke was busy Friday morning preparing for the nine weddings they will be hosting this weekend. They were preparing the hors d'oeuvres and trimming the white flowers, ready to serve their clients on their big day. The popular event venue was hit hard financially by the pandemic, closing their doors for months. They were forced to reschedule more than 150 weddings.
"We did lose team members because we couldn't employ them for a year,” said Lynn Kennedy with The Log Cabin.
However, now business is back and it’s booming.
"The influx of inquiries is something we've never seen,” Kennedy added.
Kennedy told Western Mass News that they've been flooded with calls from people wanting to get married this year, some who had to push their weddings back because of the pandemic. Others have been already married and just wanting to celebrate with family. Now, The Log Cabin is hosting weddings on weekdays to accommodate everyone!
"Our Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are just jam packed as they normally would be, but now, we see the spill in. Tuesdays really the only day we haven't had a wedding yet,” Kennedy explained.
Although they are excited about the increase in business, they are running into a challenge.
"Now what we are seeing is just an influx of people wanting to come in, but we are still being hit with things like food cost increases and food availability, which we are obviously running into issues,” Kennedy noted.
Other vendors are just as busy. Dino Facente, owner of Koffee Kup Bakery, said he's seen an increase in wedding cake orders and now, he’s searching for employees to help keep up with the demand.
"I actually have more people on now than I did when COVID started,” Facente said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.