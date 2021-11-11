WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Veterans at the Falcon Knoll Apartment Complex in Wilbraham had their annual Veteran's Day Brunch Thursday, thanks to the support of two local businesses.
Residents reached out to Western Mass News last week after finding out the event was canceled. After their story aired, Adam Quenneville Roofing partnered up with Krazy Jake's to put it on themselves.
"It's beyond words what these guys do, they put their lives on the line for us...It's just a small way for us to give back for everything that they do for us," said Matthew Tekaz, General Manager of Adam Queenneville Roofing and Siding.
Adam Quenneville Roofing paid for Thursday's brunch, which was hosted at Krazy Jake's in Wilbraham.
