CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the Red Sox prepare to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, businesses in western Massachusetts are also gearing up for what's expected to be a very busy night.
Local business owners are counting their lucky stars because as long as the Sox keep winning, the cash registers keep ringing.
The Rumbleseat Sports Bar and Grill in Chicopee is all about the Red Sox.
Owner Billy Stetson has one thing he'd like to say to the Sox organization.
"Well first of all, thank you Red Sox. We appreciate the business," said Stetson.
Stetson told Western Mass News fans packed the bar during the playoffs, and he doesn't expect anything less for each championship game.
"We're going to have a big crowd. We're going to have extra staff on, we're going to have food specials," Stetson noted.
MGM Springfield's Tap Sports Bar is also gearing up for the series.
"We're extremely excited to be featuring the game here and we think we're going to have a huge draw for people coming," said Anthony Caratozzolo MGM Springfield's Food and Beverage Vice President.
Part of that draw Caratozzolo said is the Tap Room's 50 plus TV screens, along with a few MGM-style specials like the 100 ounce beer tower.
Caratozzolo hopes the newly created-just-for-the-series "big green monster" burger featuring Chicopee's blue seal kielbasa will also pack 'em in.
"Tap alone does very well. When we have Red Sox games, when we have the Patriots games, people just want to come celebrate and have a good time," said Caratozzolo.
Same sentiment, back at Rumbleseat. Stetson said when New England teams keep winning, so do local businesses like his.
"It's a good time to be a sports bar owner in western Massachusetts," Stetson continued.
On Monday, the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau put out an estimate that each series game is likely to inject $5.6 million to $6.3 million into the Boston-area economy.
