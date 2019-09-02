COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Developing news out of Franklin County where a chemical spill has lead to a number of dead fish in a Colrain River.
The state's Department of Environmental Protection believes that the chemical is sulfuric acid.
With so many fish dead as a result, many are concerned about the impact it'll have on the environment.
On Sunday afternoon, the Colrain Fire Department was notified that a number of fish were dead in Colrain's North River.
Charles Ricko, the owner of a sporting goods store in town, was worried when he heard of the situation.
"This morning, I decided to take a ride down here and take a look for myself, and what I found was massive fish die off. All of the bait fish, the suckers, the bass, rainbow trout. Everything is dead. There's nothing really left alive in here, even the cray fish are dead," Ricko tells us.
Chief Nicholas Anzuoni tells Western Mass News that, when they first received the call, they began following it up stream.
That's where the DEP was investigating and believed it originated in a mill near the Barnhardt Manufacturing Company.
But not a lot is known about the spill itself.
"The thing is, with the fish killed, there's a time lag between when the incident happened and when people are seeing dead fish. More than likely, the material has already gone by. and it doesn't take much in the water," stated Chief Anzuoni.
The DEP believe the substance is sulfuric acid.
"I'm very concerned about the river. This kind of damage is going to take years to bring this river back to where it was," says Ricko.
Ricko says that, while he's concerned about the North River, he's also worried about the overall environmental impact that the spill will have.
"This river of course dumps right into the Deerfield River, eventually into the Connecticut River, so who knows what kind of damage has really been done here," added Ricko.
Chief Anzuoni tells us that they are monitoring PH levels all the way to the Deerfield River.
We did reach out to the Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, but have not yet heard back.
