SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It's been 24 hours now since Governor Baker announced a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products and devices.
Since the announcement businesses have been ordered to clear their shelves and stop selling the items.
James Robinson owner of JimBuddy's Vape Shop in Chicopee said there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding Governor Baker's four-month ban on vape sales.
"We were caught off guard. I find it completely unreasonable that the governor would put no notice at all, effective immediately. That takes thousands of employees in the state as to what are they going to do. At least give us two weeks notice so we could have prepared for this and we would have been in a much better situation," Robinson said.
JimBuddy's said after Governor Baker's announcement on Tuesday they saw a record number of customers and sales, but on Wednesday they were stuck clearing off tens of thousands of dollars worth of product.
"Juice and oils were the backbones of our business and we can no longer sell them. It’s going to be a struggle, but we’re going to try and keep our doors open," Robinson said.
James told Western Mass News he's doing everything he can to stay open.
Over at Planet Vape in East Longmeadow, owner Umer Rehman explained how it's a different story.
They're preparing to completely close up shop on Wednesday.
"Around 90% of the sales come through vaping products and things associated with vaping products. If we cannot sell flavored tobacco that would be one thing, but the ban states that we cannot sell any vaping products. Getting rid of that we cannot survive selling cigarettes and lottery and then pay the employees and rent and everything. It’s not possible," Rehman said.
Governor Baker's vaping ban is in effect until January 25, 2020.
