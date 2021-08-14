SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s good news for shoppers looking to save some extra cash as the state’s tax-free weekend kicks off today.
Local businesses are gearing up for an increase in foot traffic with shoppers eager to take advantage of discounts.
Gov. Charlie Baker originally proposed a two month-long sales tax holiday in August and September, but due to a lack of support from the House Speaker and Senate President, it will remain a sales tax weekend.
While many people are looking forward to getting their hands on big ticket items without being taxed, one local business in western Mass said an influx of customers, on top of an already reduced inventory post-pandemic, could cause some issues.
“Most products are already on back order and the tax weekend spike will only exacerbate that,” said David Lunden, assistant manager at Manny’s Appliances. “The product shortages are still very real and in some cases, very severe.”
Lunden said that he is hopeful that Manny’s can serve all its customers, but asks patrons to be patient as low inventory levels could lead to fewer choices and longer wait times.
Tax free weekend will run through Sunday, August 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.