CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, students in Chicopee took a field trip to the New England Aquarium in Boston.
It was a trip made possible with the help from some local business owners.
"I am very excited" said one student.
That's the sound of happiness from the 100 students at Fairview Elementary School who can now go to the aquarium in Boston.
It's a trip that was made possible in an unusual way.
"The students were reading about the community and how the community helps, so they all talked about it, so their teacher reached out to a few businesses in the area," said Fairview principal Irene Lemieux.
Marty Topor, owner of Central Oil, told Western Mass News he did not dilly-dally when he heard the kids were in need of this help.
"I called Don Pion and both Don Pion and Rick O'Neil, who owns O'Neil Insurance, said absolutely, no hesitation at all," Topor explained.
Patrick O'Neil from E.J. O'Neil Insurance Agency added, "We've been in Chicopee for over 120 years and to be able to contribute and give back to Chicopee in this way is really exciting."
"It just helps relieve some of the burden on the school or PTO," Lemieux said.
Because of their efforts, buses were in motion to Boston so the kids can see the fish.
"Especially in this particular instance here, there are some kids that really needed a field trip to get themselves together, clear their heads, and have fun for a day. [Yeah, it's fish, the fun of the aquarium?] That and all the sugar with last night's Halloween candy. They'll be wound up really tight, so they'll have a heck of a time today," Topor said.
