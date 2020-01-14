AGAWAM/WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Good news for residents of Agawam and West Springfield, the governor's office and MassDOT announced today the completion date for the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge has been accelerated by ten months.
The project has caused some headaches for drivers and local businesses who told Western Mass News the news is music to their ears.
Many nearby businesses, including Dean's Auto Sales have been impacted by the construction of the bridge, but today they're hopeful that the somewhat soon to be finished improvements will actually bring them more foot traffic in the long run.
Randy Rindels, owner of Dean's Auto Sales in West Springfield, told Western Mass News construction on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge has slowed business.
"It's impacted me a lot i would say my business is down a good 40%," Rindels explained.
General manager Joes Ovelheiro told us the bridge connecting West Springfield to Agawam, has been impacting his local business, Rocky's Hardware too.
"Initial construction was a little rough it did impact foot traffic in the store a little bit," Ovelheiro explained.
A new completion date set Tuesday for August 9th 2021, instead of the original May 21st 2022 date, has both businesses excited.
"I think it's very exciting i think it's going to be great to start getting the foot traffic back that we had," Ovelheiro said.
"When it's all done it's going to be beautiful,"Rindels said.
The new end date just in time for 2021's Big E!
Gene Cassidy president and CEO of Eastern States Exposition in a statement to Western Mass News said quote:
“Eastern States Exposition is very pleased by the administration’s decision to make the significant investment to speed this project along. It was the right economic decision for our community and we want to thank Mayors Reichelt and Sapelli as well as Representative Finn and Senator Welch for their diligent influence."
Until the summer of 2021, crews will remain hard at work, but for businesses dealing with less potential customers, the news brings hope.
"It'll be perfect for us right at the height of season. It should help bring in some customers hopefully some new ones," Ovelheiro explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.