HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- With jobless claims at record levels, the coronavirus pandemic is hitting small businesses especially hard.
While many businesses are striving to get loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, others are concerned with the amount of time it takes to access the money and with the burden of adding another loan to their debt.
According to FEMA, 40% of small businesses don’t reopen after a disaster.
While it’s not the same as a weather event, the coronavirus is having a disastrous effect on businesses.
Many of them are local, “main street” businesses deemed non-essential.
“You have to pay for the rent, the food, and then buy something extra like clothes,” said Eddie Rivera, owner of Jizay’s GlobalTech.
Rivera understands that a lot of people can’t afford to buy extras like clothing and accessories right now, but even if they could, he must keep the doors of his Holyoke fashion store closed because it’s a nonessential business.
“Between rent and utilities, and see, we don’t have no cash flow coming through,” he said.
Rivera said he has extra inventory that he bought in anticipation of the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade which was then canceled because of the virus.
Rivera said he’s concerned by the wait times and the application process for government small business assistance programs.
“I understand there’s a lot of programs to help small businesses,” he said. “We have to get it online. We have to wait, too.”
Without the traffic in his High Street store, Rivera said he’s begun questioning his options.
“In this particular case, maybe I can consider to close the business, to go out of business,” Rivera said.
“I have not had a bus on the road since March 15,” said Dennis King of King Ward Coach Lines.
King said he had to lay off many of his employees in March. Since then, he’s received some good news from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We did receive some PPP money. We are in the process of calling some staff back now,” King said.
He said even the PPP loans can only help so much before they start to harm a business.
“Yes, they’re offering loans, but how far in debt and how much loans can we continue to put on our company? We need more than just another loan,” King said.
He believes the federal government needs to do more.
“The airlines got bailed out, Amtrak got bailed out. We’re a very, very important part of the transportation industry,” he said.
King said he’ll soon send some of his buses down to Washington D.C. as part of a mobile rally to show federal lawmakers that their industry needs help.
