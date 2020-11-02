NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rising COVID-19 cases in the state have prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to take action.
He issued a new stay-at-home advisory that will impact residents and businesses around the state.
Starting Friday, people in Massachusetts will have to be home by 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.
The governor is forcing some businesses to close early too all in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Baker announced Monday that a 278 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since Labor Day weekend is forcing him to issue a stay-at-home advisory and other restrictions.
“Whenever possible, avoid gatherings no matter the location with people outside your household and when you do go out, wear a mask,” Baker said.
Come Friday, most businesses will be required to be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Those include restaurants, though take out is not affected, liquor stores and marijuana stores.
Also on the list are several different indoor and outdoor events, casinos and gyms.
Western Mass News checked in with the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield to see if closing at 9:30 will have a financial impact.
“If you tell me this a year ago, I would say definitely it’s going to hurt, but at this point right now, we typically on a Thursday, Friday night, Saturday -- we shut it down at 9:30. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of activity,” said Nadim Kashouh, restaurant owner.
We also stopped into Bertelli's Liquor Mart in West Springfield.
The owner said they normally close at 10 p.m.
“At night times between 9 and 10 have kind of been quiet the last few months,” Owner Jay Passerini said. “So I think it’s probably going to impact more of the bigger stores and the bigger areas than us.”
MGM Springfield could also be feeling the impact. A spokesperson sent a statement that reads in part:
“We are evaluating the impacts on operations. We are in this together and remain committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees and the overall wellbeing of the state.”
The governor is also limiting indoor gatherings at homes to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25.
