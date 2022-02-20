SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Local businesses across western Massachusetts continue to be impacted by supply chain issues and higher inflation rates ahead of a big sales holiday weekend.
We stopped by two local businesses to check in on how they're preparing for President's Day and overcoming economic challenges they've faced along the way.
“We have sales in pretty much every department so it’s the first big sale of the year,” said George Rodriguez store manager of Manny’s Appliances.
“We have our big blowout on our remaining clearance items so this weekend for three days it’s an additional 50% off the lowest marked priced on all the clearance items,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s gifts.
Local businesses have kicked off their annual president's day sales. We spoke with Manny’s Appliances of Wilbraham and Cooper’s Gifts of Agawam to find out how they have been affected by prolonged inflation rate and supply chain issues.
“The supply chain is still an issue I’ve seen some improvement we’re starting to get in certain categories new inventory every day but it’s still much a reality,” said Rodriguez.
“We have absolutely seen an increase in pricing we’ve seen lots of increases in freight everything is going up,” said Gourde.
As inventory prices rise Gourde said tells us she has had to increase the cost of the items sold at her store. We asked economics expert Karl Petrick when people might expect to see a change in the high inflation rate.
“The inflation rate last January was 1.4% annualized so from January 2020 to January 2021 and the report that just came out last week the annualized inflation rate for this year was 7.5%... I think the first half of the year is still going to be pretty bumpy in terms of inflation rate will likely be high compared to what we’re used to,” he said.
Despite local businesses facing these obstacles, they are seeing more customers now than they did at this time last year as presidents day weekend comes to a close.
“So far it’s been every bit as good maybe even a little bit better so we’re very happy about that,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez adds that they are anticipating prices to increase again during the month of March and encourages you to buy appliance items now if you need them.
