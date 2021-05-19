SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Spirit of Springfield announced Wednesday that there will be fireworks on the Fourth of July in the city.

They were initially planning on having the show later this year but once Governor Charlie Baker lifted the restrictions for May 29, they made Star Spangled Springfield happen and local restaurants are excited.

“This couldn't be better news about Star Spangled Springfield,” Keith Makarowski, manager of Theodore’s Manager said.

The Spirit of Springfield reached an agreement with their fireworks company following Governor Baker's reopening announcement, to put on a display in the city this Fourth of July.

“Like everyone else the restaurant industry has taken a lot of hits,” Makarowski said.

Makarowski, manager of Theodore's in Springfield told Western Mass News after a difficult year, they are ready to welcome back crowds.

“Can't wait, can't wait to see everybody,” Makarowski said.

The decision came following the news that the state's remaining COVID-19 restrictions will end on May 29.

Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Grill said he hopes this is just the first of many events to happen in the city post-pandemic.

“The more people in Springfield the more people are going to walk into our doors,” Kashouh said.

Restaurants will now be able to welcome back 100 percent of their patrons at full capacity, but there are staffing concerns.

“Unfortunately, we can't fully seat because we can't have the full staff to handle the business that's going to come through,” Kashouh said.

Which is why both Nadim's and Theodore's are hiring

“If there's anyone watching looking for a job come on down,” Makarowski said.

This, as they plan for hundreds of people to enjoy Star Spangled Springfield this Independence Day.

“They have to go dine somewhere either before or after, so that's very exciting to hear,” Kashouh said.

Western Mass News was told more details, including restrictions and entertainment will be released at a later date.