AGAWAM, MA(WGGB/WSHM)--The Fourth of July holiday weekend is upon us!

Western Mass News checked in with several businesses across our area to see how the rainy weather conditions could impact foot traffic.

"I play better in the rain," said Michael Hearn of Agawam.

Golfers at the Agawam Municipal Golf Course hit the links on Friday, rain or shine.

"The ball goes slower, the ball goes further," said Hearn.

Tom Dirico, the General Manager at the town’s course told Western Mass News they will be open throughout the Fourth of July weekend, no matter the weather conditions, but they don’t expect as many golfers as they would like.

"Golfers are like beachgoers - they check the weather before they make arrangements, it’s either go to the beach or play golf," said Dirico.

Western Mass News also checked in with local restaurants, Bobbie J’z in Agawam was fully opened for business on Friday.

This comes after Tuesday's storm impacted them for two straight days, forcing a full closure on Wednesday.

"We lost our phone service yesterday, we opened for a full day, we had some good business, the locals were happy we were open but we went without the phones so we didn’t have take out all day," said Bobbie J'z owner Mary Jane Jenson.

They hope the extended holiday weekend will bring in more customers.

"I mean we had a rough year, so we welcome any kind of business. helps pay the bills, keeps us going," Jenson said.

Over in East Longmeadow, the owner of Center Square Grill told us the rain will impact outdoor seating.

"But you know what, we're looking forward to a really good Monday, the weather looks great and I think a lot of people have the day off. I think we will be busy on the patio on Monday," said William Collins, owner of Center Square.