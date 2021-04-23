SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Stores around western Mass. are bracing for a big shortage in swimming pool supplies.
“I don't think I could ever live without a pool,” Chicopee resident David Carter said.
A shortage in pool supplies in the area could get in the way of residents like Carter enjoying a summer of swimming.
"Nothing is better than a pool when you start getting this hot heavy weather. You got grandkids, kids and grandkids. You'll enjoy it,” Carter said.
We heard about the supply issues, so Western Mass News went to Teddy Bear Pools to get answers.
“Anything that is being manufactured in a plant or a factory it seems like is feeling the crunch,” Glen Swiatlowski, lab manager at Teddy Bear Pools said.
Swiatlowski said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted both domestic and international production, causing a shortage of pool supplies like chemicals and wall lining.
But those aren't the only things in short supply.
“Everybody thinks its chemicals, but steel, lumber, plastic, liners are plastic, you know like they're all gonna be in short supply,” Swiatlowski said.
Swiatlowski said he's not seeing many people stocking up ahead of time yet, but certain weather patterns could change that.
“If it's 40 degrees out, they're gonna keep the pool closed. And as soon as mother nature wakes up, they'll come in in groves,”
Swiatlowski said.
Swiatlowski is prepared to run out of supplies like shock, which is crucial in keeping your pool swimmable.
“We'll try as hard as possible to get a resupply, but it's out of our hands in a lot of cases. It's gonna be first come, first serve with a lot of things,” Swiatlowski said.
