SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The NFL's biggest game of the year is Sunday and preparations are underway across western Mass.
Even though the Patriots will not be appearing in the big game this year, people across western Mass. said they're ready to celebrate tomorrow.
“I want to watch just a good game just a real good game that’s all,” said Steve Palazzi, an Agawam resident.
“I mean I’m super excited I love Sundays I love football so it’s going to be good,” said Lorendalys Wilson, a Springfield resident.
Football fans told Western Mass News they are ready for the big game on Sunday night, despite the New England Patriots not making an appearance this year.
“Honestly you know what after the Patriots got out of it and tom brady was out I was super sad…I’ll be watching I’ll definitely be watching still a football fan,” said Wilson.
Restaurants and bars across the area are also gearing up for Sunday’s game. Nathan Bills in Springfield said they are expecting a large turnout for their watch party.
“Tomorrow we're going to do a ton of wings specials and we're expecting a halftime buffet and we're doing raffles and prizes,” said server Marissa Volpe.
The restaurant will also be raffling off a special edition Bud Light cooler as well as providing a complimentary half time buffet. Even the Springfield Thunderbirds will be in attendance! But some people plan on enjoying the game from the comfort of their homes.
“Probably do a super bowl party you know looking to see the Bengals win tomorrow hopefully,” said Paul Cooney of Agawam.
And for others, they are most excited for the half-time show and enjoying the company of others.
“I mean like it’s been years since I saw any artist, I really cared about but yeah, they are going to take it back…I love the togetherness eating laughing having a good time,” said Wilson.
We checked in with local restaurants. TAP Sports Bar Theodore's and the Rumbleseat are all opening their doors for local fans.
