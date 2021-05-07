SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Starting on Monday, Massachusetts enters the next stage of reopening.

This means more spectators at big arenas, singers allowed to perform inside small venues and amusement parks can open.

“We haven’t used it for about 15 months, so we’re kinda excited to get some of that equipment back out and get people back in the mood,” Bill Stetson, the owner of Rumbleseat Bar & Grille said.

Bill Stetson, the owner of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee is dusting off the stage that has been put away for over a year.

“The atmosphere of the live music of the live music is something that everybody misses,” Stetson said.

Starting Monday, Massachusetts will enter phase four, step two of its reopening plan.

Singers will be allowed indoors with strict social distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants and event venues.

Stetson says in anticipation, they already booked a band for Saturday, May 15.

“We have Pearl Jam tribute band coming up,” Stetson said.

Also starting Monday, amusement parks can reopen at 50-percent capacity. Six Flags New England is set to welcome thrill-seekers again on Friday, May 14.

Large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, ballparks and arenas can expand from 12-percent capacity to 25-percent capacity, this includes the MassMutual Center in Downtown Springfield.

“At this point, every weekend from now until august is continuing to fill up into the fall, almost every weekend is booked up, especially on the convention side of the building,” Sean Dolan, the general Manager of MassMutual Center said.

MassMutual's general manager Sean Dolan told Western Mass News the first event up next week is Westfield State University's commencement scheduled for Thursday and Friday. But they will still follow the 12-percent capacity limit, sticking with the original plan.

Dolan said at this time, most of the scheduled events are invitation-only, like graduations and sports events.

“We anticipate as we move to increase capacity some events post publicly but right now it’s mostly invitation-based,” Dolan said.

But they have their eye on the future and a larger stage.

While the MassMutual Center has not publicly put out this information, the southern rock band Molly Hatchet's latest tour dates include an Oct. 9 concert at the Downtown Springfield site.