SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The state's tax-free weekend is next weekend. Local businesses are preparing for an uptick in sales. Western Mass News caught up with some local businesses and customers on how they’re getting ready.
“I was actually thinking about waiting until Black Friday because I can get by with my computer. But then when I drove by and saw the tax-free weekend, I was like well that will save me some money too,” said Holyoke resident Elena Langdon.
Langdon stopped into Yes Computers in Northampton, looking for a deal on a new Apple Macbook Air. A good time to buy with the state's upcoming sales tax holiday. Her old laptop is about 10 years old.
“Basically, the speakers don’t work anymore, so I have to wear headphones. And then the battery life is pretty bad. So that I have to keep it plugged in. if not, it will just die randomly,” said Langdon.
The owner of Yes Computers, Mark Wineburg told us that this is the first time in two years, that they’re able to have an in-person tax-free weekend.
“We’ve been closed last year for it. so we had no customers coming into the store. we did it all over the phone. So this will be the first time in two years that we’re allowing people in and working with them one-on-one is very exciting,” said Wineburg.
Over at Eddie’s Furniture in Holyoke, they started stocking up on supplies early due to the ongoing COVID shortages.
“We started months ago. I mean 6-8 months ago. Beefing up our inventory. We’ve got trailers full of merchandise and containers that we rent full of merchandise. all of our warehouses are full so that we’ll have plenty of furniture,” said Job Hicks, owner of Eddie's Furniture.
The tax-free weekend is Saturday, August 14 through Sunday, August 15.
