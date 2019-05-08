AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, thousands of UMass-Amherst students will turn their tassels and graduate.
Before the students leave campus for the final time, their families and friends will flock to the town of Amherst to celebrate.
The festivities begin on Friday, but, already, the town center is busy with students moving their belongings out of the dorms.
Several businesses we spoke with say they're preparing for the annual rush of people and traffic.
According to the U.S. Census, Amherst is a town of around 37,000 people.
With thousands of UMass-Amherst students celebrating their graduation on Friday, it's conceivable that the population could double overnight.
"Very busy," Sharon Povinelli, manager of the AJ Hastings Gift Shop, tells us. "This week, most of the other students leave, so it’s a little congested, and then we’ve got an influx of parents and friends coming in and it’s great, it’s a festive atmosphere and we’re pretty excited about it."
The manager of AJ Hastings Gift Shop says they are stocked with UMass gear, anticipating huge crowds of those looking to buy one last memento.
"A lot of times it’s parents," continued Povinelli. "This is their last shot to get something that reminds them of their kids being here."
Amherst police, writing on Twitter, say:
"Those not attending commencement should plan an alternate route through town. Road closures will begin at noon Friday—affecting parts of North Pleasant Street, University Drive."
They say most traffic should be expected between 1 and 9 pm.
That includes dinner time.
"Mentally," Austin Amato, kitchen manager at Pasta E Basta, tells us. "I love graduation, because it’s like controlled chaos. You kind of know what to expect."
Pasta E Basta has a smaller menu to make prepping easier for the 300 guests they expect to serve.
They are not allowing walk-ins on graduation night.
After all, they wouldn't have the space to accommodate them.
"We book up completely with reservations," stated Amato. "We book ahead of time. Probably about a month ahead of time."
Though the town may be stretched to capacity for a few days-- business owners tell Western Mass News its a fitting way to send off the students they've grown to love.
"We see kids come in for college, and," added Povinelli. "See them go off for life. It’s nice it keeps us all young."
One message from the school officials about this weekend's forecast of rain.
They're asking everyone attending graduation to dress for the weather.
They say, if it rains during the ceremony. they will shorten it to make sure guests are comfortable.
They will also have free rain ponchos available.
Beginning at noon on Friday, according to the UMass Police Department, the following streets will be closed to all traffic:
- North Pleasant Street from Eastman Lane to Massachusetts Avenue.
- University Drive from Massachusetts Avenue to Amity Street.
The UMass Police Department says those wishing to go onto the UMass-Amherst campus can use the following routes:
- From the north or from the Amherst Center, use North Pleasant Street.
- From the south, use Rt. 116.
