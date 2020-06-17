EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New today - just over the border in Connecticut - things look a little bit closer to normal with many more businesses allowed to reopen their doors.
While people in Massachusetts look forward to the next phase, many western Mass. business owners near the Connecticut border are feeling the disadvantage.
A few miles from most businesses are enjoying the loosened regulations, but businesses on the outskirts of the border are still waiting for the next phase.
"It’s impacting us because they’re ahead of the game," said ERC5's Executive Director Nancy Connor.
Wednesday marks a day many Connecticut residents have been waiting for with loosened regulations are now in effect, allowing indoor dining in restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, nail salons and tattoo shops, hotels, outdoor amusement parks, libraries, pools, and museums and aquariums to reopen.
Connor who is the executive director of the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce (ERC5) told Western Mass News over the phone that while Connecticut has routinely been ahead of Massachusetts in the reopening process, it usually means Massachusetts will be close to follow.
"We’re close to the border and we feel grateful that Governor [Charlie] Baker has been working closely with the Connecticut governor in a partnership," she said. "So we’re not working completely in sync, but we’re working closely together to open in stages."
But some restaurant owners just minutes from the Connecticut border are starting to feel the effects of always falling behind to their bordering state.
"It’s a huge disadvantage for restaurants 2 miles down the road to be open first," said Center Square Grill's owner William Collins.
Collins told Western Mass News that while it may have been an advantage to see how Connecticut restaurants were handling outdoor dining regulations - when it comes to indoor dining - and watching from afar hurts more than it helps.
"At this point, we so weather dependent if it rains on Father’s Day everybody’s going to be dining 2 miles away at those restaurants and will be impacted, but we’re going to continue to be impacted by this," Collins explained.
Connecticut officials were originally scheduled for phase two reopening to begin on June 20 but moved it up three days to avoid a mass reopening on Father's Day weekend.
