SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A new vaccine mandate deadline will soon impact businesses with 100 or more employees - including right here in western Mass.
This latest move by the federal government to get us out of the pandemic has many people talking.
Western Mass News checked in with local businesses.
President Biden set a deadline of January 4 for workers in these businesses to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. A lot of businesses in the area say they already have their own employee vaccine mandate or are putting policies in place to support the new federal policy.
On Thursday, federal government COVID-19 rules were issued for companies that have 100 or more employees.
Employees of those businesses will have to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or undergo weekly testing. This will affect about 84 million workers. We found different opinions on the decision among residents we talked to in Springfield.
"It's unconstitutional. We're America. It's supposed to be freedom of choice, freedom of rights," said Arthur Savoy, a Springfield resident.
"I think it's a great thing. I think vaccines are safe, the data is out there. people are very misinformed about what's going on," said Andre Ruiz, a West Springfield resident.
The occupational safety and health administration will oversee enforcement. Companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14 thousand per violation. However, it's unclear how they plan to keep track of those employers that aren't following the mandate.
Western Mass News checked in with multiple businesses in the area.
A representative with MassMutual said they are reviewing the new OSHA guidelines to see what it means for their employees.
They said about 86 percent of their employees are vaccinated. In a statement, they say in-part quote:
"Essential onsite employees who are not vaccinated are required to complete regular COVID-19 testing and continue to follow social distancing and mask requirements."
Bank of America, which has several locations in western Mass., is taking a similar approach. The company does not have a vaccine mandate but is strongly encouraging its employees to get vaccinated. A representative said they are taking steps to ensure their business is ready to comply with the executive order.
Six Flags New England is also strongly encouraging its employees to be vaccinated. In a statement, a representative said in part quote:
"We also provide our team members with voluntary weekly testing in all of our locations. We will continue to comply with all applicable federal, state, and local requirements as they evolve.”
There's also a lot of educational institutions in the area that will fall into this category. Most we checked in with already has a vaccination mandate for their employees, Including:
- Springfield College
- Mt. Holyoke College
- Smith College
There are still some questions to be raised about the new policy, including how these companies will be able to access quick and reliable testing for employees who are not vaccinated, an issue Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker hopes will be resolved soon.
"I do believe there will be significant resources available this fall. When I say resources, I mean test kits, cheap ones, different kinds of ones that we've had available historically," said Baker.
Under this order, workers will be able to ask for exemptions on medical or religious grounds to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.
