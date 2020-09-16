WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday would have marked the start day of The Big E if the coronavirus pandemic hadn't hit.

However, the cancelled fair doesn't mean all is lost.

The Eastern States Exposition is setting up a Big E Food-to-Go Drive-Thru starting Tuesday.

Typically, two days before the start of The Big E, rides would be set-up and food carts moving into place, but not this year due to the pandemic.

However, there will be a reason for fair-goers to come to the Eastern States Exposition after all.

“Those of us here are kind of depressed,” said Eastern States Expositions President and CEO Gene Cassidy.

Making the decision to cancel this year's Big E was tough for Cassidy.

Local businesses, like Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield located across the street from The Big E fairgrounds, know they'll feel the hit of no Big E foot traffic.

“We will pick up some from the regulars not being shooed away from The Big E being in town, but we’ll do the best we can to make up for it. It’s going to be sadly missed this year,” said Dominic Pompi, owner of Memo’s Restaurant.

However, Cassidy told Western Mass News the spirit of The Big E will live on with a food-to-go drive-thru starting next week.

“…But because we are limiting it, so by the number of cars per hour, we stretched it out over a four-weekend period,” Cassidy explained.

They’re limiting it to 50 cars per hour because back in June, they did a trial run and the turnout was overwhelming with cars were lined up for hours around the fairgrounds.

However, Memo’s Restaurant is not banking on getting more traffic when the food-to-go drive-thru starts.

“We’re going to rely on our regular business and do the best we can, keep boosting our sales. I always look toward last year. Let's try to match last year’s sales,” Pompi noted.

One West Springfield resident is excited for the food.

“Oh yes. Honestly, my sister sent me the link yesterday and I said buy the tickets,” said Tori Eastham of West Springfield.

Eastham was one of many who waited in line for hours. She didn’t get cream puffs. She wanted to see other vendors. To her it was worth the wait and she would do the same for the Big E food-to-go drive-thru.

“We were in line for three hours, so maybe not that long again, but I would wait in line for at least an hour, maybe two,” Eastham noted.

Cassidy added that you must buy a ticket before showing up to The Big E Food-to-Go Drive-Thru. Otherwise you will get turned away.