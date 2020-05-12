SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker revealed more about the phased reopening of the state Tuesday.
At a press conference, he indicated that many face-to-face businesses likely won’t reopen until phase two or three.
Face-to-face businesses like hair salons and restaurants may have heard the governor’s announcement and wondered how they could start preparing for when the state officially allows them to reopen.
Though the governor seemed to indicate they wouldn't open in phase one, two local business owners shared that their proactive planning is already underway.
“The first thing they should do is take a look at those global standards and see how they would do against those,” Baker said. “I mean, part of the reason we put those out was to make clear there is going to be a standard that everybody is going to have to abide by and comply with.”
Baker said that’s how face-to-face businesses can prepare to reopen in the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, he said businesses with direct interaction with customers would likely not be allowed to reopen in the first phase, but many businesses are preparing regardless so they can be ready.
“We just didn’t feel comfortable that we could control all the variables and we didn’t want to put people at risk,” said Antonio Caputo, owner of Red Rose in Springfield.
Caputo closed his business for the last few weeks, but has different plans for May 19.
“We are going to open up for takeout for sure,” he said. “We feel that we can control the environment close enough to control that and we’re waiting on orders from the governor to at least open up the dining room for us, and if that doesn’t happen, we’ll go strictly take out.”
Some of those global standards of health and safety involve social distancing, cleaning, and hygiene protocols.
Caputo has already started transforming the inside of the formerly bustling restaurant by reducing capacity and printing up single-use paper menus.
“We’re adjusting, and we’re following a lot of the guidelines the governor’s putting out,” he said.
“All it takes is that one cough, that one touch of the door handle,” said Giselle Cabrera, owner of Dāmés Beautique in Chicopee.
She said she has been researching the best way to keep her salon clients safe in the new normal.
“Everybody has to wear a mask,” she said. “Clients, and you know, stylists have to wear a mask.”
She also expects to space out her styling chairs.
“Basically, you have to take only one client at a time,” she said. “You cannot put anybody in between each other.”
Planning is not just protocols for the employees but for customers too because whenever face-to-face business interaction can resume, it will take an effort on both sides to keep people safe.
“We have six feet, and we have two more seats over here, so we are requiring that social distancing,” Caputo said.
Baker said those industries included in stage one will know they are in it on Monday, May 18 when he releases more information.
When asked about whether he would lift the stay-at-home order at that time or not, he would not say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.