CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This year, Boston has brought home two major titles, a World Series pennant and a Super Bowl championships.
Now, with the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals, local businesses around western Mass have been enjoying the increase in sales and fans.
A siren goes off inside the Rumbleseat in Chicopee every time the Boston Bruins score a goal, which is pretty often.
Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson says this past year has been great for Boston sports fans and his business.
Now that the Bruins are in the Stanley Cup Finals, he's seeing even more of an increase in sales and customers.
"On a regular Monday night, at 8:00, which is normally game time, we've got fifty people in the bar. There will be 100 people in here tonight,” Stetson tells us.
Stetson believes the Bruins fan base is growing, because some Massachusetts natives are on the team and it's been years since the city has hoisted the Stanley Cup.
“I think it's easy to root for this team. This team is really easy to cheer for. Tukka Rask with his redemption season. You can see it on tv, and it’s the same kind of atmosphere at your local sports pubs. We are busy as heck,” continued Stetson.
Bars aren't the only ones preparing for the crowds.
The moment you walk in to Dick's Sporting Goods in West Springfield, a massive poster of Bruins star Patrice Bergeron hangs over a long line of gear ready for purchase.
Dozens of shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and jerseys are patiently waiting for buyers.
Western Mass News caught up with some Boston sports fans on game day Wednesday, who say they honestly feel the Bruins will bring home another championship.
“I think the Bruins are going to take it in five," says Boston sports fan Roland Laprise.
“With the way the last couple of series have been going, we’re going to kill it," Greenfield resident Matt Orrell tells us.
If the Bruins defeat the Blues, that means Boston will be the first city since Detroit in 1935 to hold all three titles at once.
“It's just showing that Boston is a key sports town and we can keep bringing all the championships in,” says one local sports fan.
Since 2001, Boston teams combined have made eighteen trips to the finals in nineteen years.
Needless to say, us Boston fans are spoiled.
