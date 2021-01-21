SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is lifting the 9:30 p.m. curfew across the Bay State on Monday. This latest announcement means places like restaurants, arcades, and casinos can stay open past 9:30 p.m.
One restaurant in Springfield told Western Mass News they don’t care if they can stay open past 9:30 p.m. and that they want capacity limits to be lifted. But for places like arcades that rely on business on a Friday or Saturday night, this is good news.
“We’re pretty excited about it. Just because we’ll be able to welcome our regulars at night to come back," said Scheri Chavez, general manager of Round 1 at Holyoke Mall.
Chavez spoke with Western Mass News about being able to extend their night hours again starting on Monday. She told us they saw a decline in sales, but now they believe they’re gearing up for busy weekends to come.
"Making several different calls today to go ahead and ask our employees to either extend their availability and or pick up some extra shifts," she said.
Now, over at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield, the owner said staying open late doesn’t phase him.
"This is not the news we’re looking for. Lifting a curfew doesn’t do anything for us," said Nadim’s owner Nadim Kashouh.
Kashouh told Western Mass News he cares more about the capacity limit lifted. The governor said it remains at 25 percent until February 8. But Kashouh told Western Mass News he is not holding his breath, as things could change any moment.
"Maybe something will change. Maybe the COVID-19 numbers will continue to go up or stay at the same level," he said. "You know what, we’re going to hold it for another two weeks.”
The curfew ending is music to the ears of the owner at Rumbleseat, and with the NBA back and football’s biggest game coming up, the timing couldn't be better.
“I’m excited. It’s a lifeline for us. The 9:30 p.m. was a slow death sentence," said Rumbleseat's owner Bill Stetson.
Stetson told Western Mass News the timeline could be a boost for them, as the NFL's biggest night is right around the corner.
"The timing with the Super Bowl couldn’t be better," he said. "It was very disappointing the last couple of weekends to have to kick people out at halftime during football games."
The governor announced that even though he has decided to lift the 9:30 p.m. curfew for businesses, this public won't out of the woods yet. Officials said if cases do not continue to go down, restrictions can stay in place, or others might be brought back.
