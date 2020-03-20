AGAWAM/SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus has forced a long list of businesses to close, but many are still open.

“We've been through other challenges in the past, but this is unique and pretty scary,” said Rico Daniele, owner of Mom and Rico’s Specialty Market in Springfield.

Coronavirus is impacting businesses across western Massachusetts. Many have completely shut down, while others have been fortunate enough to stay open are doing their best to keep going.

“It's been slower for everybody, but we got to stay positive,” Daniele added.

Daniele told Western Mass News that this outbreak has affected him on both a business and personal level.

Catching up with a family member currently in self-quarantine in Italy via Facetime, Daniele told Western Mass News he knows plenty of local business owners with similar ties to that country.

“From this little town of Schignano, there's 67 businesses just in Springfield in western Mass. from that little village and we communicate quite a bit…a lot of relatives, my uncle next door at La Fiorentina Pastry, from Red Rose, she's also a Daniele,” Daniele noted.

Despite these difficult times, with both Auntie Cathie's Kitchen and Cooper's in Agawam having to lay off employees and adjust hours, both owners told Western Mass News they are thankful to remain open.

"It's not normal business by any means, but we are being creative. We're offering curbside service. We're offering free delivery on online orders or phone orders of over $25. I will do local delivery, drop it on your doorstep, run away,” said Kate Gourde, owner of Cooper’s Gifts.

Cathie Kappa, owner of Auntie Cathie's Kitchen, added, "We've been doing daily Facebook and Instagram post about our hours…we also offer too, if anybody really needs something and they can't get out, we're happy to drop it on their doorstep. We're taking all the precautions. We're gloving up, using hand sanitizer."

While people remain home during this pandemic, Cooper's is attracting customers looking for a particular item.

"We also do curtains and people stuck in their homes can't stand what their houses look like, their home, and they have the time to do it. They're looking to do a little redecorating just to make their own environment more appealing to them, so we've been selling some curtains and things like that,” Gourde added.

All of these businesses are continuing to stay open for customers. You can CLICK HERE to find more in our online list.