WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two local businesses stepped in to help after a Veterans Day brunch in Wilbraham was canceled.
“They cancelled our Veterans Day brunch, and we decided we had to do something about it, so we contacted Western Mass News and they came, and they helped,” said Alfred Fabbri, a resident at Falcon Knoll Apartment Complex in Wilbraham.
Earlier this week, residents of the Falcon Knoll reached out to our newsroom after they found out their annual Veterans Day celebration was suddenly canceled.
However, once the story aired, the apartment complex received an outpouring of support from businesses looking to put on the event themselves.
“I didn’t think it would be to the level it was,” Director pf Veteran Services Jered Sasen told Western Mass News. “It was like I said, completely overwhelming and I felt giddy as I’m answering each one.”
Adam Quenneville, owner of Quenneville Roofing, was one community member who felt he needed to step up to the plate.
“I heard the story that they weren't going to have their brunch. I was like, ‘oh my God?’ the least I can do is buy brunch for Veterans Day. It was an easy call,” said Quenneville.
He reached out to Wilbraham Veterans Services, and with some help, he was able to choose a new location for the annual brunch.
“Krazy Jake’s is awesome,” said one Falcon Knoll resident. When asked her favorite meal, she said, “whole belly clams.”
They explained how thankful they were that these two businesses came together to make a Veterans Day celebration happen.
“Just great that somebody wants to do that and took it over and called Al to say, ‘Hey, this is what we wanna do.’ It’s awesome,” said another resident. “We’re all like family here, so I admire him for stepping up.”
The act of kindness did not stop there, as other members in the community also lent a helping hand by volunteering to provide veterans with transportation to the restaurant this Veterans Day.
“The only issue was maybe transportation, but I called Al up and said, ‘Hey, could we get 20-25 people over to Krazy Jake’s?’ He said those with transpiration issues we will definitely take care of.”
