HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some local businesses teamed up on Monday to bring a little cheer and thank the staff at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Nathan Bills in Springfield and the Rumbleseat in Chicopee cooked up some tasty meals for the workers at the facility.
Since neither restaurant had transportation, King Ward volunteered to deliver the warm meals to the Holyoke facility.
Those involved said it was a good way to give back to those who are serving on the front lines every day.
"The goal is really to give some people some good meals, which we serve every day, and I think more importantly, it’s to say thank you. It’s a big big thank you for the all the people involved in the Soldiers' Home that are kind of getting a little bit of a bad rap,” said William Stetson, owner of Rumbleseat in Chicopee.
The restaurants also thanked King Ward Bus Lines.
They said the company's buses presently are uninsured, so the company paid to put insurance on one bus, which has been used to deliver thousands of donated meals to healthcare workers.
