NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Northampton is keeping an eye on increasing COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks throughout the state. Local health officials are looking into solutions to keep people safe and are issuing guidance to the community.
The city is considering instituting a mask mandate for inside buildings and businesses one of the first local communities to consider this. They have already taken the step of recommending indoor mask wearing for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
Part of keeping Deals and Steals Natural Foods running in Northampton is self-protection.
"I haven't stopped wearing my mask because I have unvaccinated siblings at home," said Melina Garcia, an employee at Deals and Steals.
Garcia told Western Mass News she's concerned about a breakthrough infection of COVID-19.
"I know there's been like reports of people who still have the vaccine and they're still getting sick," said Garcia.
In light of rising cases throughout the state, Northampton health officials said they will address implementing a mask mandate at a meeting on Monday.
In the Facebook post, they say in part-quote:
"We are advising in the meantime that all local businesses take it upon themselves to require masks indoors for both employees and customers regardless of vaccination status."
A move Garcia said she supports.
"Even though I know there will be some sort of pushback and a lot of frustrated customers, I think it's the better decision to bring back masks," said Garcia.
Over at Yes Computers, owner Mark Wineburg said he never stopped requiring patrons to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
"As it turns out, it was probably a smart move because that was before the delta variant was a big issue," said Wineberg.
A choice he described as easier than asking people to prove they got the shot.
"Most of the time we get people complimenting us on the fact that we're trying to keep everyone safe," said Wineberg.
