SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Help wanted signs are up around western Mass. local restaurant and gas station owners said they’re short on workers, and they believe unemployment benefits are partly to blame.
“We’re paying people not to work. We need people. This economy would boom if they stopped that. It is totally unnecessary," Pride Gas Station Owner Bob Bolduc said.
Bolduc said he is competing with unemployment checks to find workers.
“We get a large number of people who come in and apply, and then say that they didn’t get the job and they go collect. And so we’re interviewing people so they can go collect,” Bolduc explained.
Springfield restaurant owner Nadim Kashouh, of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill, sees the same problem.
"Nobody wants to work. I think everybody is collecting unemployment. Why work? Why don’t we spend the summer on the beach and have money go into my account every day?" Kashouh said.
The outdoor patio at Nadim’s is scheduled to open up in mid-April, which will seat 60 people. He needs 12 new employees, five of them servers.
“We’re running a tv ad on all local channels. We did Facebook, Instagram, Indeed, and we’re not even getting any applicants," Kashouh said.
Without enough workers, Kashouh said he'll have to get creative.
“I think that we have to come up to not a full service. You’re going to have to start your order yourself. You don’t have to. You can opt to start your order, but then the server is going to have to come in and have to add whatever,” Kashouh added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.