SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local chef stepped up to make sure no one goes without a Thanksgiving dinner. Despite setbacks from COVID-19 and a year of financial hardship, he wanted to carry on his tradition of giving back to the less fortunate after hearing fewer charities were hosting meals this year.
Chef Kelly Dobbins, the owner of Iona’s Cafe in Springfield, was busy preparing Thanksgiving dinner for hundreds of people in the community.
“This year we’re on track to do about 600 meals this year,” Dobbins said. “Last year we were able to do it with more of a family setting. This year with COVID-19 and stuff like that will have to do stuff different ways.”
This year all meals will be grab and go, with an approved plan of service through the city that follows safety protocols.
“Normally we do this charitable dinner over in Indian Orchard at the Covenant Church. Now I have three different sites where we will be dropping dinners off at,” Dobbins said.
Between the Covenant Church, the New North Citizens’ Council, and the Springfield Partners, anyone and everyone in the city was invited to pick up a meal on Thursday.
“There’s no qualification for anything. We are out here for the unfortunate, the people that don’t have anything,” Dobbins explained. “But I'm not gonna turn anybody away because I don't know anybody's circumstances.”
Dobbins said that due to COVID, there was a moment that he wasn't sure if this dinner would happen.
“I always look forward to it. I put money away for this event. But you know you just gotta make it happen. You gotta make it happen, even though it’s tough, somebody has it tougher than us,” Dobbins said.
Which is especially important to remember in a year like 2020.
“A lot of people aren’t doing the Thanksgiving meal and giving out a free meal. So I started reaching out to other organizations to see if I could help out,” Dobbins said.
He said that without the help of the community, none of it would be possible.
“It takes a lot, a lot of people to make this work. I'm just one component as a chef; I just cook. The other parts are the most important, getting the food out to the community,” Dobbins said.
