SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is one of 14 states where voters are casting ballots today, taking part in the 2020 Super Tuesday presidential primary.
All eyes will be on the Democratic nominating contest, to see who Bay State voters believe can go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump in November.
Because of Massachusetts' role in the primary process, with 114 total delegates up for grabs...several of the democratic candidates established a western Massachusetts presence within the last few weeks.
A look at former-Vice President Joe Biden's campaign office shows he could be poised to earn the plurality of the 13,000 Super Tuesday delegates up for grabs.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders established a Chicopee and Holyoke office.
Sanders is currently leading in Massachusetts primary polls over Senator Elizabeth Warren.
The volunteers Western Mass News spoke with from each local campaign, including Bernie volunteer Caleb Semour, Biden volunteer Lucy Longstreth, and Bloomberg volunteer Gawil Jones said it’s been a multi-state effort all leading to Super Tuesday.
"I worked on the campaign in New Hampshire as a deputy field organizer it was kind of logical to transfer over to Massachusetts and work towards an effort which I believe in," Semour said.
"I’ve had young people, I've had people from New Hampshire, Connecticut, and New York coming to my house to eat and get treats and get a map and go out and canvas. It's fabulous," Longstreth noted.
"I think it’s really important that people start to realize that we can’t have a divided country and we need to find a candidate who republicans can vote for and democrats can vote for and feel ok," Jones explained.
That last volunteer you heard from is supporting former NYC Mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who also established a local office.
Bloomberg indicated today he's seeking to earn as many delegates as possible today, rather than focusing on winning individual states.
He implied a brokered convention could be his easiest path to White House.
Polls close at 8 p.m. here in Massachusetts so there's still two hours to go.
Coming up later tonight on Western Mass News at 10 on FOX6 & on Eleven at 11 on ABC40, we will be following a Democratic watch party here in Springfield, as the results of all these campaigning efforts are tabulated in hard numbers.
