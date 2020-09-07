WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB.WSHM) -- The coronavirus put a damper on summer vacations and travel has brought new attention to campgrounds.
“It’s been actually really exciting,” said Michael Kelsey, general manager of KAO Campsite. “We have gotten a lot of first-time campers coming out and joining and breaking out into the tenting as well as the RV rentals.”
Kelsey is the general manager of the Westhampton Kampgrounds of America Campsite. He said even losing the first month of camping season hasn’t affected their summer businesses as much as they anticipated.
“It was nice to see we bounced back and people came out and supported the camping culture,” he said.
Even with vacations and travel plans being canceled this year, people are still finding ways to get out and enjoy their summer with family and friends. Kelsey explained why camping is such a great way to do that.
“It’s a great way to get out and recreate because you still get to control your environment and sit by the fire or take part in our social distancing activities,” he said. “It’s the best environment to choose whatever that comfort level is and get out and enjoy while still escaping your house.”
He said there has been an uptick in business this year as this is the new way to vacation during the pandemic, and they have done it right by not having any COVID-19 cases.
“We have not had any COVID-19 cases,” he said. “This season, a lot of our campers have taken really well to masks wearing and social distancing and handwashing and following those guidelines.”
Kelsey said they surpassed their expectations for this season and are optimistic about future business.
“We’re excited and hopeful with all the new campers that next year and following years that it will travel through that they have found something new that they enjoy and can join the camping culture.”
