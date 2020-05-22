MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heading into the Memorial Day weekend - many western Mass. residents are looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, but with many coronavirus restrictions still in place - many people are wondering where they can go to enjoy the unofficial start of summer.
A local campground owner told Western Mass News this holiday weekend is normally one of their busiest, but since they can't open until Monday - they're hoping it marks the start of a new chapter.
"I, in my wildest dreams, I never thought I’d see anything like this," said Monson's Sunsetview Farm Camping Area co-owner Carol Carpenter.
The unofficial start of summer is just about here - with coronavirus restrictions still in place across the state - people are wondering what will be open this Memorial Day weekend.
The Ludlow Reservoir is opening on Saturday but will keep the fishing pier and bathrooms closed. Some parks in the area are open along with golf courses and hiking trails.
But come Monday - more places will slowly start to reopen - like beaches, athletic fields, and campgrounds.
"Right now, my sister and my husband are outside making marks so people will stand away from each other outside our door and we’re not letting anyone inside our camp store. We don’t have a store for people to buy things, they have to follow the 6-foot protocol, and wear masks when you can’t keep 6 feet away," Carpenter explained.
She told Western Mass News over the phone that the pandemic has been tough on the business.
"It was a tremendous overwhelming loss of income and also without being able to let the seasonal in on time. We’re going to have to refund some of their money and figure that out. We’ve also done something like if they don’t feel comfortable camping they can defer to next year and put their money towards next year so that’s going to be a tremendous loss of income as well for us,"' Carpenter noted.
She said Memorial Day weekend is normally booming with campers, but this year will be different.
"It’s just going to be sad to see all the empty sites," Carpenter said,
The campground is allowed to welcome guests back on Monday as part of the phase 1 part 2 reopening, but the normal camping experience will look a little different.
"We can’t open our pool yet. We can’t open our bathrooms yet. We can’t allow our tenters until we have the bathrooms open," Carpenter explained.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40 - important advice on ways you can get out and enjoy the long weekend while staying safe.
