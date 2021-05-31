BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One of the locations hit hardest by the June 2011 tornado was the Village Green Family Campground in Brimfield.
95 of the 97 campers parked were destroyed and one person died.
Western Mass News spoke with the owners of the campground about that day, and what it took to rebuild.
As spring turns to summer, Village Green Family Campground is ready for what is looking like a very busy season. Sites are booked, the trees are all in bloom and the pond is ready for swimmers looking to cool off from the heat of the summer. It’s a much different scene compared to June 1, 2011, when a tornado tore through the campground.
For Meg and Lester Twarowski, the owners of the campground, it is a day they will never forget.
“Well we knew that it was coming because we had been watching the news,” Meg said.
“It turned and came right at us. We ran. I collected up some of our tenants and my in-laws and we went down into our cellar. By the time we got there it was on top of us,” Lester said.
“We had about 25 people in the cellar at that time and you couldn’t hear yourself scream, it was that loud,” Meg said. “We heard lots of noise, lots of snapping of trees, squishing of trailers. It didn’t last long. Maybe 20-30 seconds.”
And when Meg, her family, and tenants emerged from her basement she could not believe the damage that was left behind.
“It was all gone. Everything was gone. Our pavilion had blown over. All that we could see from where we were to the other end of the campground because everything was flat. Once everything calmed down, I think it was at nighttime I went out into our safari field and I cried, wondering if we were going to have to find another vocation or what’s next,” Meg explained.
Meg and Lester would not have to wait long to find out what was next. Meg said that their tenants at the campground were quick to help them start to rebuild.
“The next day people just started coming and said ok let’s clean up. There were some that just said ok, let’s grab a rake, get a chainsaw, literally, they said it’s a little bit of a cleanup. So, a lot of them went out and got new trailers, parked them in our safari field, and then would come up and just work.,” Meg said.
Her husband Lester also said that members of the local community also came in to help them rebuild.
“Tantasqua High School was wonderful. Their electrical department came and help us rewire the campground. The kids also got an education on doing real commercial work,” Lester said.
Meg is also very grateful that many of her tenants who were with them prior to the tornado continued to stay at the campground year after year.
“We call them the “sturdy thirty”. They have stayed with us a long time. Some of them have left for health reasons or their kids have grown or that kind of stuff, but we’ve got a good base,” Meg said.
And while it’s been 10 years since the tornado came through their campground and the rebuilding process is just about complete, Meg said she will always be keeping a close eye on the weather.
“We do pay attention to clouds, whereas before we never did. Ah, it’s just a passing storm. No, not necessarily,” Meg explained.
