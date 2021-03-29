SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With another summer of staycations expected due to the pandemic, local campgrounds are already reporting a busy season ahead.
At Southwick Acres Campground, the phones have been ringing non-stop with people looking for a place to stay this summer.
Owner Janice LaFrance told Western Mass News that she has never seen business quite like this.
“This year has just been unbelievable. They have not stopped since last September. We have people…I have no more seasonal sites… it’s been a phenomenal year. This is the busiest I’ve seen in the almost 40 years I’ve been in business,” LaFrance said.
Not only are parks filling up quicker, but people are also staying longer.
“This year, because of the pandemic, I have essential workers here, which is very unusual, especially to have so many early like this. I have about 15 of them they came in early,” LaFrance explained.
One of those people is Kentucky resident Stephanie Stewart, whose husband has been working in the Bay State for the past few months.
“Most people I know, they do this. It’s a similar story…either traveling nurses or traveling for their jobs, so it’s just a convenience as a post to staying in a hotel…I think people want to get out and you can explore outdoors and I think it was just a way to be six feet away from everybody and still enjoy nature,” Stewart added.
If you’re trying to book a spot at a similar campground, LaFrance said act quick.
“If you don’t book fast…I don’t think you’re going to camp,” LaFrance said.
